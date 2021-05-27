Cancom (ETR:COK) Given a €59.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €59.00 ($69.41) price target on Cancom (ETR:COK) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on shares of Cancom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Cancom in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on shares of Cancom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Cancom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on Cancom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €61.86 ($72.77).

Shares of ETR COK opened at €48.83 ($57.45) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.09. Cancom has a one year low of €32.98 ($38.80) and a one year high of €59.05 ($69.47). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €49.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €48.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion and a PE ratio of 30.11.

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

