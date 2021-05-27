Candy Club Holdings Limited (ASX:CLB) Insider Chi Tang Buys 617,747 Shares

Candy Club Holdings Limited (ASX:CLB) insider Chi Tang purchased 617,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.15 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of A$91,426.56 ($65,304.68).

Chi Tang also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Candy Club alerts:

On Tuesday, May 11th, Chi Tang purchased 1,100,000 shares of Candy Club stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.16 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of A$176,000.00 ($125,714.29).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.98, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Candy Club Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the business-to-business and business-to-customer candy distribution business in the United States. It offers sugar confectionery, chocolates, and gums. Candy Club Holdings Limited was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Culver City, California.

Further Reading: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Candy Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Candy Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.