Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.37

Shares of Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSE:CFX) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$8.37 and traded as high as C$8.70. Canfor Pulp Products shares last traded at C$8.55, with a volume of 134,789 shares.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CFX. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Canfor Pulp Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$8.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James set a C$14.50 target price on Canfor Pulp Products and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities raised their target price on Canfor Pulp Products from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.33. The company has a market cap of C$557.75 million and a PE ratio of -26.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$9.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.37.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$262.40 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Canfor Pulp Products Inc. will post 1.2286423 EPS for the current year.

Canfor Pulp Products Company Profile (TSE:CFX)

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

