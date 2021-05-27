Cango (NYSE:CANG) Shares Gap Down to $5.98

Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.98, but opened at $5.86. Cango shares last traded at $5.92, with a volume of 1,275 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CANG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cango from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cango from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $872.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.16.

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.18. Cango had a net margin of 165.31% and a return on equity of 52.87%. The business had revenue of $168.19 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cango Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Cango’s previous — dividend of $0.23. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Cango’s payout ratio is 6.76%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cango during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cango by 95.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Cango in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Cango in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Cango in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.35% of the company’s stock.

Cango Company Profile (NYSE:CANG)

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, original equipment manufacturer, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. The company offers automobile trading solutions, including car sourcing, logistics, and warehousing support for dealers, as well as software as a service solutions; and facilitation of car purchases for car buyers.

