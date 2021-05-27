Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Bought by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 74,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,449 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $9,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,838,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,559,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815,834 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,406,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,808,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713,495 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,620,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $753,287,000 after purchasing an additional 861,599 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,667,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,249,000 after purchasing an additional 263,936 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $467,729,000. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Michael Slocum sold 6,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total value of $941,599.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,042 shares in the company, valued at $9,342,193.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total transaction of $5,888,462.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,480,120.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,249 shares of company stock valued at $21,048,631. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on COF shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.64.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $159.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $72.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.64. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $57.30 and a 52 week high of $162.48.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.02) EPS. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 17.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.63%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.