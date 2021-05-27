Capital One Financial Weighs in on Cabot Oil & Gas Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:COG)

Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cabot Oil & Gas in a report released on Monday, May 24th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.37. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Cabot Oil & Gas’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The firm had revenue of $459.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.86 million.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on COG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of COG stock opened at $16.70 on Tuesday. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $15.76 and a 1 year high of $22.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 0.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 3,941.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,738 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth $51,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,784 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. 95.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cabot Oil & Gas news, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $686,570.00. Also, Treasurer Matthew P. Kerin sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total transaction of $368,600.00. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.33%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.