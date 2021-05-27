Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Given “Buy” Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

CSWC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley reissued a neutral rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Capital Southwest from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital Southwest from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Capital Southwest currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.83.

NASDAQ:CSWC opened at $26.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.07 and its 200-day moving average is $20.36. Capital Southwest has a 52-week low of $12.32 and a 52-week high of $27.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $523.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.23.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $17.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.76 million. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 10.65%. Equities analysts predict that Capital Southwest will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSWC. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 102.4% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 132,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 67,078 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 16,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Southwest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,662 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 4,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.17% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

