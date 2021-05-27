Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Issues Earnings Results

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $17.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.76 million.

NASDAQ:CSWC traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.33. 206,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,139. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $523.12 million, a PE ratio of 33.76 and a beta of 1.23. Capital Southwest has a 1-year low of $12.32 and a 1-year high of $27.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSWC. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.83.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

