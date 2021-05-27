Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.36 EPS

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Capri had a positive return on equity of 11.32% and a negative net margin of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE CPRI opened at $54.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of -18.76, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.21. Capri has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $59.60.

Get Capri alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Capri from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Capri from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Capri from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Capri from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Capri from $32.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.70.

In related news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $36,823.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.