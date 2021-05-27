Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) to announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Capstar Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.61. Capstar Financial posted earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 61.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capstar Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Capstar Financial.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $32.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.63 million. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 24.25% and a return on equity of 11.72%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CSTR shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Capstar Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Capstar Financial in a report on Friday, March 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Capstar Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Capstar Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Capstar Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.83.

In other Capstar Financial news, CFO Denis J. Duncan purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.98 per share, with a total value of $379,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 44,800 shares in the company, valued at $850,304. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total transaction of $42,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 254,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,346,853.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $131,350 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,380,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,809,000 after acquiring an additional 110,447 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 581,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,038,000 after acquiring an additional 6,552 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 485,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,375,000 after acquiring an additional 9,641 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 398,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,868,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Capstar Financial by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 375,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,480,000 after purchasing an additional 6,076 shares during the period. 32.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CSTR opened at $21.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.17. Capstar Financial has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $22.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This is an increase from Capstar Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 16.90%.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

