Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.01

Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.01 and traded as high as $6.44. Capstead Mortgage shares last traded at $6.40, with a volume of 615,989 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capstead Mortgage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Get Capstead Mortgage alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.58, a quick ratio of 22.97 and a current ratio of 22.97. The firm has a market cap of $619.83 million, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.53.

Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Capstead Mortgage had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 65.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capstead Mortgage Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.38%. Capstead Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.31%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMO. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Capstead Mortgage by 52.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 444,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 152,480 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Capstead Mortgage by 156.1% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 104,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 63,851 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Capstead Mortgage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $465,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capstead Mortgage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 423,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 23,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

About Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO)

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Capstead Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstead Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.