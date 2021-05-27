CargoX (CXO) Achieves Market Cap of $45.64 Million

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 26th. Over the last week, CargoX has traded up 39.7% against the U.S. dollar. CargoX has a market capitalization of $45.64 million and $309,901.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CargoX coin can now be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000737 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.54 or 0.00084303 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005337 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002674 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00018625 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $368.99 or 0.00986256 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,605.28 or 0.09636405 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.46 or 0.00092098 BTC.

CargoX Profile

CargoX is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 coins and its circulating supply is 165,525,940 coins. CargoX’s official website is cargox.io . CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . CargoX’s official message board is medium.com/cargoxio . The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio

According to CryptoCompare, “The CargoX aims to disrupt the container shipping industry by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain to provide decentralized protocols, tools, and utilities for the exchange of shipment ownership documents (Bill of Lading). The Bill of Lading is a document issued by a carrier (or his agent) to acknowledge receipt of cargo for shipment, that will be registry on the blockchain while providing a way for importers and exporters to exchange those documents digitally, securely and without counterfeit in an open environment. The CargoX token (CXO) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for sending, archiving, changing ownership, and also as a medium of exchange for logistic services. “

CargoX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CargoX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CargoX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CargoX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

