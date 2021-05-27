CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Director Sells $278,300.00 in Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total value of $278,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,474 shares in the company, valued at $152,341.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Anastasios Parafestas also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CarGurus alerts:

On Monday, May 24th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total value of $284,000.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total value of $279,300.00.

CarGurus stock traded up $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $28.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,181,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,667. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.07, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.70. CarGurus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.24 and a twelve month high of $36.54.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $174.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.17 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 15.43%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CARG. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 157.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,398,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690,864 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CarGurus in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,430,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in CarGurus by 5,430.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,821,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,802,000 after buying an additional 1,788,726 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP lifted its stake in CarGurus by 108.5% in the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,667,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,563,000 after buying an additional 1,387,796 shares during the period. Finally, Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CarGurus in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,780,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson cut CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on CarGurus from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CarGurus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.36.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.