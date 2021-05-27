Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 93,800 shares, a growth of 304.3% from the April 29th total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of CABGY stock opened at $36.59 on Thursday. Carlsberg A/S has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $38.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.481 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from Carlsberg A/S’s previous annual dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Carlsberg A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 35.82%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CABGY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carlsberg A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Carlsberg A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and sale of beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Ringnes, Lvivske, Wusu, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Baltika, and other brand names.

