Carr’s Group (LON:CARR) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Carr’s Group plc (LON:CARR) shares rose 1.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 157 ($2.05) and last traded at GBX 153.50 ($2.01). Approximately 7,899 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 66,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 151 ($1.97).

The stock has a market cap of £142.71 million and a PE ratio of 16.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.99, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 146.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 133.35.

Get Carr's Group alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a GBX 1.18 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. Carr’s Group’s payout ratio is 0.52%.

In other news, insider Peter Page acquired 30,000 shares of Carr’s Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 145 ($1.89) per share, with a total value of £43,500 ($56,833.03).

About Carr’s Group (LON:CARR)

Carr's Group plc engages in the agriculture and engineering businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of livestock supplementation products; and various compound and blended feeds for livestock. This segment offers feed blocks under the Crystalyx, Horslyx, SmartLic, and Megastart brands; and boluses under the Tracesure and Allsure brands.

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Carr's Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carr's Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.