Caspian Price Reaches $0.0283 on Exchanges (CSP)

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. Caspian has a market capitalization of $12.72 million and approximately $11,987.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Caspian has traded up 58.4% against the US dollar. One Caspian coin can now be purchased for $0.0283 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.38 or 0.00085309 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005423 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00019927 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $384.42 or 0.00982610 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,811.73 or 0.09742986 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.21 or 0.00092562 BTC.

About Caspian

Caspian (CRYPTO:CSP) is a coin. Its launch date was September 20th, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. Caspian’s official website is caspian.tech . Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Caspian is t.me/Caspian_Tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

Caspian Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Caspian should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Caspian using one of the exchanges listed above.

