Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cassava Sciences Inc. is focused on the early detection and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer’s. Cassava Sciences Inc., formerly known as Pain Therapeutics Inc., is based in Austin, United States. “

SAVA has been the topic of several other reports. Jonestrading reissued a buy rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Cassava Sciences from $24.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.60.

Cassava Sciences stock opened at $50.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.51 and a beta of 1.08. Cassava Sciences has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $117.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.60.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Equities research analysts forecast that Cassava Sciences will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 3,385.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 23,700 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. McAdam LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 24.69% of the company’s stock.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

