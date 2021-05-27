Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Insider Sells $78,611.00 in Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $78,611.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 554,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,537,810.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Derek J. Maetzold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 26th, Derek J. Maetzold sold 14,374 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.17, for a total transaction of $994,249.58.

NASDAQ CSTL opened at $59.13 on Thursday. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $34.72 and a one year high of $107.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.10.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $22.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 4.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSTL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Castle Biosciences by 173.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in Castle Biosciences by 134.1% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Castle Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.29.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic solutions for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify high-risk patients with stage I and II melanomas based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

