Caterpillar’s (CAT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $264.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.62.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $239.48. 99,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,122,145. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $131.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.93. Caterpillar has a fifty-two week low of $117.57 and a fifty-two week high of $245.78.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 7.99%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 420 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $237.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,901.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,695.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 5,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $1,117,224.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,623 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,514.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,062 shares of company stock worth $31,884,447 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.8% in the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.9% in the first quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.0% in the first quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

