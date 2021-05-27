Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.79, Fidelity Earnings reports. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 6.00%.

NASDAQ CVCO traded down $3.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $219.09. 3,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $215.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.61. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58 and a beta of 1.14. Cavco Industries has a 1-year low of $162.88 and a 1-year high of $242.06.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

CVCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Cavco Industries from $234.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.