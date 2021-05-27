CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 484,100 shares, an increase of 813.4% from the April 29th total of 53,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

CDL Hospitality Trusts stock remained flat at $$0.87 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.91. CDL Hospitality Trusts has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $0.87.

About CDL Hospitality Trusts

CDL Hospitality Trusts (ÂCDLHTÂ) is one of Asia's leading hospitality trusts with assets under management of about S$2.9 billion as at 31 December 2020. CDLHT is a stapled group comprising CDL Hospitality Real Estate Investment Trust (ÂH-REITÂ), a real estate investment trust, and CDL Hospitality Business Trust (ÂHBTÂ), a business trust.

