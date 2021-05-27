CEEK VR (CEEK) Market Cap Tops $2.15 Million

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 27th. One CEEK VR coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded down 23.6% against the U.S. dollar. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $2.15 million and approximately $151,216.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.17 or 0.00084814 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005307 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00020229 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $383.97 or 0.00981876 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,761.07 or 0.09617730 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.22 or 0.00092622 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK is a coin. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 666,544,460 coins. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io . CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets. The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists. “

CEEK VR Coin Trading

