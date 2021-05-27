Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Shares Gap Down to $16.12

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.12, but opened at $15.59. Cellectis shares last traded at $15.43, with a volume of 1,714 shares traded.

CLLS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cellectis in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $700.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 2.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.54. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 200.21% and a negative return on equity of 36.24%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cellectis S.A. will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 13,487 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 392.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 346,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,003,000 after acquiring an additional 276,230 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the period. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new position in shares of Cellectis during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Prosight Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cellectis during the 1st quarter worth about $2,787,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.68% of the company’s stock.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

