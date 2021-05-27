CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Shares Gap Up to $2.49

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.49, but opened at $2.56. CEMIG shares last traded at $2.55, with a volume of 19,782 shares trading hands.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut CEMIG from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CEMIG from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CEMIG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.43.
CEMIG Company Profile (NYSE:CIG)
Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.
