CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Shares Gap Up to $2.49

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.49, but opened at $2.56. CEMIG shares last traded at $2.55, with a volume of 19,782 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut CEMIG from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CEMIG from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CEMIG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.43.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CEMIG stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) by 340.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 135,073 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CEMIG were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

