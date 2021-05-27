CentralNic Group (LON:CNIC) Stock Price Up 2.6%

CentralNic Group Plc (LON:CNIC)’s share price rose 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 86.20 ($1.13) and last traded at GBX 84.10 ($1.10). Approximately 167,121 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 208,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 82 ($1.07).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 85.08 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 88.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £196.34 million and a PE ratio of -28.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.61, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.82.

About CentralNic Group (LON:CNIC)

CentralNic Group plc, a domain name service provider, operates as an owner and registrant of a portfolio of domain names worldwide. It operates through Reseller, Small Business, and Corporate segments. The Reseller segment distributes domain names and provides consultancy services to retailers. The Small Business provides domain names and ancillary services to end users.

