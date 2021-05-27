Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 244,563 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 2,478,838 shares.The stock last traded at $78.09 and had previously closed at $77.00.

CERN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Truist raised their price objective on Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.79.

The firm has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.34.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 14.69%. Cerner’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is 35.92%.

In related news, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 10,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.66 per share, with a total value of $749,611.26. Also, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $6,775,346.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,775,346.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cerner in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cerner in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Cerner in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cerner in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Cerner in the first quarter worth $37,000. 83.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

