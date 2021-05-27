CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$114.56.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GIB.A shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$110.00 target price on shares of CGI in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CGI from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Edward Jones raised shares of CGI to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of CGI from C$115.00 to C$121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of TSE:GIB.A traded down C$0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting C$109.75. 97,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,667. The stock has a market capitalization of C$27.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.85. CGI has a 12-month low of C$80.29 and a 12-month high of C$110.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$108.00 and its 200-day moving average price is C$101.28.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

