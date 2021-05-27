CHADS VC (CHADS) 1-Day Volume Reaches $3,140.00

CHADS VC (CURRENCY:CHADS) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. Over the last seven days, CHADS VC has traded down 19% against the US dollar. One CHADS VC coin can now be bought for $0.0568 or 0.00000147 BTC on major exchanges. CHADS VC has a total market cap of $2.76 million and $3,140.00 worth of CHADS VC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.72 or 0.00082016 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005257 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00020248 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $380.13 or 0.00982857 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,725.21 or 0.09631712 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.17 or 0.00093519 BTC.

CHADS VC Coin Profile

CHADS VC (CHADS) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2020. CHADS VC’s total supply is 59,642,697 coins and its circulating supply is 48,647,354 coins. CHADS VC’s official website is chads.vc . CHADS VC’s official Twitter account is @chadsvc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CHADS token is a social experiment with a deflationary coin utilizing a novel burn curve mechanism. The lower the price users sell or transfer CHADS, the more of their tokens are burnt. “

CHADS VC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CHADS VC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CHADS VC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CHADS VC using one of the exchanges listed above.

