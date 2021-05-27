Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $855.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.30 million. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 12.19%. Change Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share.

CHNG traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.13. 29,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,834,129. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of -35.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.83 and its 200 day moving average is $21.52. Change Healthcare has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $24.21.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Change Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.96.

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

