Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.36 Per Share

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Charles River Laboratories International in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Draper now expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $2.36 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.25. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.84 EPS.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $824.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.52 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 12.33%. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist lifted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Charles River Laboratories International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.07.

CRL stock opened at $324.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $325.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.79. The stock has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of 43.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.14. Charles River Laboratories International has a one year low of $165.10 and a one year high of $349.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 18,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total value of $5,541,091.71. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,059 shares in the company, valued at $9,096,153.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.17, for a total transaction of $2,573,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,870,768.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,702 shares of company stock valued at $12,401,747. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter worth about $275,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,944 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,639,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

