Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) PT Raised to $369.00 at Truist Securities

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) had its price target hoisted by Truist Securities from $324.00 to $369.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 13.71% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on CRL. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Truist boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.07.
CRL opened at $324.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.97, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $325.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.79. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52 week low of $165.10 and a 52 week high of $349.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.
In other news, CEO James C. Foster sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.17, for a total value of $2,573,775.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,870,768.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 18,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total transaction of $5,541,091.71. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,096,153.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,702 shares of company stock valued at $12,401,747. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,591,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,620,503,000 after purchasing an additional 221,598 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,378,439 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $399,513,000 after buying an additional 6,689 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,261,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $365,568,000 after buying an additional 169,486 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 657.7% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 992,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $287,564,000 after buying an additional 861,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.9% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 881,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $255,529,000 after acquiring an additional 24,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.
Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).
