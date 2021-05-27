Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) PT Raised to $369.00 at Truist Securities

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) had its price target hoisted by Truist Securities from $324.00 to $369.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 13.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CRL. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Truist boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.07.

CRL opened at $324.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.97, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $325.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.79. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52 week low of $165.10 and a 52 week high of $349.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.34. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The business had revenue of $824.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James C. Foster sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.17, for a total value of $2,573,775.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,870,768.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 18,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total transaction of $5,541,091.71. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,096,153.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,702 shares of company stock valued at $12,401,747. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,591,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,620,503,000 after purchasing an additional 221,598 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,378,439 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $399,513,000 after buying an additional 6,689 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,261,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $365,568,000 after buying an additional 169,486 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 657.7% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 992,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $287,564,000 after buying an additional 861,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.9% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 881,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $255,529,000 after acquiring an additional 24,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

