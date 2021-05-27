ChartEx Price Tops $0.0230 on Top Exchanges (CHART)

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. ChartEx has a market cap of $459,904.00 and approximately $50,247.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ChartEx has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. One ChartEx coin can currently be bought for $0.0230 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00059817 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.74 or 0.00345316 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.49 or 0.00183216 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004078 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00035757 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $315.80 or 0.00809376 BTC.

ChartEx Coin Profile

ChartEx’s genesis date was May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . ChartEx’s official website is chartex.pro . ChartEx’s official message board is medium.com/@chartexpro

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

Buying and Selling ChartEx

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChartEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChartEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

