Chatham Lodging Trust Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:CLDT)

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 1,010 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,430% compared to the average daily volume of 66 call options.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Chatham Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Chatham Lodging Trust from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chatham Lodging Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.35.

Get Chatham Lodging Trust alerts:

Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust stock opened at $13.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Chatham Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $5.02 and a twelve month high of $14.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.39. The firm has a market cap of $641.27 million, a PE ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 2.10.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.54. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 38.31%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLDT. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.