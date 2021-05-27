Chatham Lodging Trust Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:CLDT)

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 1,010 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,430% compared to the average daily volume of 66 call options.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Chatham Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Chatham Lodging Trust from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chatham Lodging Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.35.
Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust stock opened at $13.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Chatham Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $5.02 and a twelve month high of $14.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.39. The firm has a market cap of $641.27 million, a PE ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 2.10.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLDT. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.
About Chatham Lodging Trust
Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.
