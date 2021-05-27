Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC trimmed its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,176 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,889 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 377 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $187.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $42.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $183.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.88. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.13 and a 1 year high of $193.26.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.97% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TROW. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.36.

In related news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total transaction of $1,564,020.00. Also, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 472,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,450,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

