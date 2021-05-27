Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $495,000 Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 280.0% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.71.

In other news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $944,582.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,896 shares in the company, valued at $984,988.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $83.55 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $44.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.54. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.24 and a 1-year high of $87.27.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 6.76%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, March 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.