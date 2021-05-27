Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Raises Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 1.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the first quarter worth approximately $5,092,000. First National Corp MA ADV grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 10.1% in the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 313.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 651,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,036,000 after acquiring an additional 494,091 shares during the period. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. 10.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DEO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.00.

DEO opened at $192.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $112.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.67. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $127.12 and a 1-year high of $193.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

