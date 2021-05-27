Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 547 Shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC reduced its position in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,022 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in BHP Group by 143.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 270,302 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,640,000 after purchasing an additional 159,465 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,059,314 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $61,292,000 after purchasing an additional 71,964 shares in the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. increased its position in BHP Group by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 11,159 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 20.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,063 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares during the period.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Shares of BBL stock opened at $59.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.97 and a 200-day moving average of $57.10. BHP Group has a one year low of $37.88 and a one year high of $68.04.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. BHP Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.50.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group (NYSE:BBL).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.