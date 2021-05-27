China CITIC Bank (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) Sets New 1-Year High at $10.82

China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.82 and last traded at $10.82, with a volume of 150 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.65.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.29.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.649 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.92%. This is a boost from China CITIC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.56.

China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited provides various banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. It accepts deposits; offers corporate and personal loans; and provides securities agency, remittance and settlement, and guarantee services, as well as investment banking and international services.

