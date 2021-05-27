China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Construction Bank Corporation is engaged in providing personal and commercial banking products and services. The company’s Corporate Banking segment provides financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions. Its products include corporate loans, trade financing, deposit products, agency services, financial consulting and advisory services. The company’s Personal Banking segment provides personal loans, deposit products, card business, personal wealth management services, remittance services, and securities agency services to individual customers. The treasury business segment includes inter-bank money market transactions, repurchase and resale transactions, and invests in debt securities. The company also provides trustee and finance leasing services along with electronic banking services. China Construction Bank Corporation is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

Get China Construction Bank alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of China Construction Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of China Construction Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of CICHY stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.21. 71,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,245. The company has a market capitalization of $202.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.49. China Construction Bank has a 12-month low of $12.65 and a 12-month high of $17.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.84.

China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that China Construction Bank will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

China Construction Bank Company Profile

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Business, and Others segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as foreign currency, all in one accounts, RMB, corporate term and notification, and corporate demand deposits, as well corporate deposits by agreement.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on China Construction Bank (CICHY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for China Construction Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Construction Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.