China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH) Short Interest Down 83.6% in May

China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decrease of 83.6% from the April 29th total of 37,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 597,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ HGSH opened at $1.95 on Thursday. China HGS Real Estate has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $5.40. The stock has a market cap of $43.92 million, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.08 and a 200-day moving average of $2.01.

China HGS Real Estate (NASDAQ:HGSH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. China HGS Real Estate had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $2.76 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HGSH. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in China HGS Real Estate during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in China HGS Real Estate in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of China HGS Real Estate during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of China HGS Real Estate by 157.3% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 20,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

China HGS Real Estate Company Profile

China HGS Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops real estate properties in mainland China. It engages in the construction and sale of residential apartments, parking lots, and commercial properties. The company also develops multi-layer, sub-high-rise, and high-rise apartment buildings, as well as office buildings.

