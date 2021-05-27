China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank boosted its position in China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNP. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical by 1,215.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in China Petroleum & Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical by 805.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in China Petroleum & Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised China Petroleum & Chemical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. HSBC upgraded China Petroleum & Chemical to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut China Petroleum & Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of NYSE:SNP opened at $53.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.29. The stock has a market cap of $64.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.89. China Petroleum & Chemical Co. has a 52-week low of $38.18 and a 52-week high of $58.40.

China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $83.27 billion during the quarter. China Petroleum & Chemical had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 3.29%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that China Petroleum & Chemical Co. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.9844 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. China Petroleum & Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.90%.

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

