Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Shares Gap Up to $15.31

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.31, but opened at $15.76. Chindata Group shares last traded at $15.84, with a volume of 1,054 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CD shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Chindata Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.04 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chindata Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, DBS Vickers started coverage on Chindata Group in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Chindata Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.91.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.40 and a 200-day moving average of $17.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -325.20.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.32 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,777,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,487,000 after purchasing an additional 191,747 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,475,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,309,000 after purchasing an additional 225,319 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 154.0% during the first quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,080,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,406,000 after buying an additional 1,261,043 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 68.5% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,681,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,814,000 after buying an additional 683,483 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,196,000. 12.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD)

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia markets. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

