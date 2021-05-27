Chonk Market Capitalization Achieves $2.84 Million (CHONK)

Chonk (CURRENCY:CHONK) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. Over the last seven days, Chonk has traded down 22.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Chonk coin can now be purchased for about $72.77 or 0.00188139 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Chonk has a market cap of $2.84 million and $22,661.00 worth of Chonk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.72 or 0.00082016 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005257 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00020248 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $380.13 or 0.00982857 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,725.21 or 0.09631712 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.17 or 0.00093519 BTC.

About Chonk

Chonk is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Chonk’s total supply is 39,000 coins. Chonk’s official website is www.chonker.finance . Chonk’s official Twitter account is @ChonkerFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chonk’s official message board is chonkfinance.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chonker.Finance is a blockchain-based NFT trading platform. $CHONK is a DEFI + NFT experimental protocol fork based on a popular farming coin. Fishing (similar to yield farming) is simply staking $CHONK or CHONK/ETH $UNIV2-LP tokens to obtain exclusive NFTs designed by talented artists. Chonker.Finance calls this process Fishing as the users will be taking their $CHONK and $CHONK/ETH LP tokens to catch FISH which can be seamlessly exchanged for Chonker.Finance’s exceptionally designed NFTs. “

Buying and Selling Chonk

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chonk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chonk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chonk using one of the exchanges listed above.

