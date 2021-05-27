Chromia (CHR) Price Reaches $0.22 on Top Exchanges

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. One Chromia coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000566 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Chromia has traded up 28.2% against the US dollar. Chromia has a total market cap of $93.29 million and $70.48 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.55 or 0.00082333 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005476 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002612 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00019221 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.48 or 0.01024301 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,760.51 or 0.09814135 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.24 or 0.00091956 BTC.

Chromia Profile

Chromia (CHR) is a coin. Its launch date was May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 429,822,250 coins. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chromia is chromia.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Buying and Selling Chromia

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chromia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chromia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

