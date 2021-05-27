Chrono.tech (TIME) Price Up 101% This Week

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded up 31.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. One Chrono.tech coin can now be purchased for $21.79 or 0.00056389 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Chrono.tech has traded up 101% against the U.S. dollar. Chrono.tech has a market cap of $15.47 million and $307,587.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.29 or 0.00083585 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005575 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00019341 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $401.32 or 0.01038775 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,811.35 or 0.09865181 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.85 or 0.00092806 BTC.

About Chrono.tech

TIME is a coin. It launched on December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 coins and its circulating supply is 710,112 coins. Chrono.tech’s official message board is blog.chrono.tech . Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Chrono.tech is https://reddit.com/r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Chrono.tech is chrono.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Time is an Ethereum-based token issued by Chronobank. It allows users to receive dividends from the fees and issuance of Labor-Hour Tokens (LHT) in the Chronobank system. Chronobank is a system designed to tokenize labour-hours using blockchain technology. The system leverages smart contract techniques to automate a process whereby a country-specific ‘labour-hour’ token may be redeemed for real labour-hours via legally binding (traditional) contracts with labour-offering companies. The proposed ‘stable-coin’ LHT implementation provides a non-volatile, inflation-resistant digital asset transfer system. “

Buying and Selling Chrono.tech

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chrono.tech directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chrono.tech should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chrono.tech using one of the exchanges listed above.

