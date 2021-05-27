Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Bought by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Chubb were worth $16,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth about $537,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 42,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,658,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 35,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at about $706,000. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.78.

CB opened at $166.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.66. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $111.93 and a 1-year high of $179.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.70.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. Chubb had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $8.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.68%.

Chubb announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 33,123 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total transaction of $5,699,474.61. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,425,053.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 4,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total transaction of $702,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,699,755.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,680 shares of company stock worth $8,863,259 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

