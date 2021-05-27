CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $18.54

CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.54 and last traded at $18.54, with a volume of 1360 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.49.

CIXX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CI Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$26.50 to C$27.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CI Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.31.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.1488 dividend. This is a boost from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIXX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in CI Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $171,942,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CI Financial during the fourth quarter worth $106,177,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of CI Financial during the fourth quarter worth $53,803,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CI Financial during the fourth quarter worth $33,557,000. Finally, Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CI Financial during the fourth quarter worth $29,467,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.13% of the company’s stock.

About CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX)

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

