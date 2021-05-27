CIBC Increases Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Price Target to C$15.00

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) had its price target raised by equities researchers at CIBC from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock.

HBM has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Bank of America upgraded Hudbay Minerals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.60 to $12.20 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $12.00 to $13.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of HBM stock opened at $7.29 on Tuesday. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of $2.47 and a one year high of $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.42.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The mining company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $313.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.07 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 11.07%. Hudbay Minerals’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HBM. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,850 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 22.0% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

