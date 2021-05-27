Cibc World Markets Corp Has $3.52 Million Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Cibc World Markets Corp trimmed its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 48.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,240 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 17,087 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $3,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at $1,689,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,993 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 198,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Shares of IQV opened at $239.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $226.52 and a 200-day moving average of $193.48. The company has a market cap of $45.92 billion, a PE ratio of 114.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.45. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $133.18 and a one year high of $244.95.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IQV shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on IQVIA from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist raised their target price on IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on IQVIA from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.79.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.