Cibc World Markets Corp Has $4.98 Million Stock Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,884 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $4,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 731,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,404,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 31.4% in the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 349,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,896,000 after buying an additional 83,625 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 29.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 54,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.08.

Shares of NYSE TAP opened at $57.37 on Thursday. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $32.11 and a twelve month high of $61.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.26. The company has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of -16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.13. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

